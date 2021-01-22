Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala has pledged to provide full support to his successor Muhammad Ssegirinya, to ensure the prosperity of Kawempe North.

Ssegirinya trounced Ssebagala in last week’s parliamentary polls.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Hon Ssegirinya upon victory in Kawempe North and I wish him all the best and let him count on my support,”Ssebagala said in a statement.

He thanked the people of Kawempe North for the trust and confidence they gave him to serve them for 20 years which is a rare opportunity.

With support of the people, Ssebagala said he managed to lobby for good road networks like Kawempe Lugoba road, Bukoto-Kisaasi road, Kisaasi-Bahai road, Waligo road, Tula road, Mperwerwe-Kawempe road among others.

He said he played a great role in the promotion of sports through annual soccer tournaments in the constituency.

“I send my condolence to all families of Ugandans who lost their lives in this season due to police brutality. I will continue serving Ugandans at various levels given the opportunity and also continue with my teaching profession as I help all Ugandans at different levels,”he said.