Musician Kigozi George Williams commonly known by his stage name Geosteady has revealed that he plans to quit alcohol and other bad habits not allowed in Islam.

He made the revelation after converting to Islam on Thursday.

Geosteady who was given the Muslim name of ‘Hassan’ said that his decision was driven by passion and the love of the religion since his childhood.

“This has been running in my blood. Initially at my birth, I was a moslem. My father only left Islam because he was marrying from a different religion. I have been thinking about it for a long time and I am so happy that I finally got what I wanted,”he said.

“Every stage you reach some point and make a tough decision. I have been admiring the Islamic religion because of the unity element. I personally love to live in a community where people are united. I’m really happy about my decision,”he added.

Given the fact that Islam is one of religion with tough rules and restrictions,Geosteady said that he is ready to follow all the norms as he takes on his new journey.

Some of the things which are not allowed in Islam include consuming Alcohol, eating pork and wearing dreadlocks among others.

“I will go slowly by slowly dropping some bad habits such as drinking alcohol including other things which are not allowed in Islam. I will drop them.I feel I want to give myself more to God, good enough I had started the process of quitting alcohol,”he said.