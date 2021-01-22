Many of the MPs who lost in last week’s polls have decided to shun Parliament.

The Nile Post has established that the mood at parliament is very low after the just concluded parliamentary elections where close to 60% of the incumbent MPs, including ministers, lost massively to new entrants.

Early this week, the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige, wrote to all members of parliament sitting on sectoral committees urging them to comeback on January 21 and January 22 to handle pending business including scrutinising the National Budget Framework Paper for the financial year 2021/2022.

But yesterday out of the seven sectoral committees that were meant to carry out business, it is only the committee on ICT whose members convened. Even still only three members of the committee turned up while others could not be traced.

Other committees meant to carryout business did not convene.

In last week’s parliamentary elections, only 186 incumbent MPs (out of 498) managed to retain their seats while 21 ministers were shown the exit by new comers.

The term of the 10th Parliament ends in May 2020.