The High Court in Kampala has set Monday, January, 25 as the date to rule on a case in which lawyers want security to unconditionally release National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi from his house arrest together with his wife, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi.

Following the January,14 election, the Police and army have surrounded Kyagulanyi’s home not allowing him and his wife to move out in a move that has been described as one meant to stop him from instigating riots in protest of the outcome of the elections.

On Thursday, National Unity Platform lawyers led by Medard Sseggona told court that it is wrong for security to confine Kyagulanyi in an ungazetted place indefinitely and without any justification.

The lawyer said the act is a violation of Kyagulanyi’s human rights.

The lawyers said that Kyagulanyi, one of the 11 presidential candidates in the just concluded general elections held on January,14, 2021 returned home after participating in the polls but his home was later surrounded by soldiers and police officers refusing him and his wife from leaving for any other place.

“Several people have tried to access the applicants or their home including myself and his lawyers but have been denied by the said officers but no reason has been advanced by the commanders of the said officers for detaining the applicants at their home and denying access to the lawyers.”

However, in his defence, the Attorney General, represented by Martin Mwambutsya told court that Kyagulanyi was not under arrest but rather his movements had been restrained for fear of instigating violence.

The lawyer asked court that in case it is inclined to order that he is allowed to move, stringent terms including denouncing protests should be set before he is allowed to make any public appearance.

After hearing from both sides, High Court’s Justice Michael Elubu set Monday, January 25 as the date to rule on the matter.