The Biden administration now has its first confirmed cabinet member.

The US Senate voted 84-10 to confirm Avril Haines as the new director of national intelligence.

Haines, 51, becomes the first woman to serve in that role.

She told lawmakers she saw her role as delivering accurate intelligence, regardless of how inconvenient or uncomfortable it is.

Haines previously served in national security positions with the Obama administration, but her life before government has attracted even more interest.

Before going to law school, she studied judo in Japan and became a brown belt, rebuilt – then crashed – an old plane, studied theoretical physics at University of Chicago while repairing car engines at a mechanic shop, then opened a cafe and independent bookstore in Baltimore known for its erotica readings.

The Biden administration wanted to quickly confirm other Cabinet nominees, but no others will come today as the Senate is no longer in session.

Source: BBC