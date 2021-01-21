Popular video jockey Mary Smarts Matovu alias VJ Junior, has conceded defeat after being trounced by National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate in a tight race.

Matovu was contesting for the lord councillor-ship of Mutungo that covers Kitintale and mutungo .

He lost to the NUP’s Faisal Ssebayigga Kibirige.

In his message, Matovu extended his gratitude to the family, friends, and his loyal supporters from Mutungo Parish in Nakawa division and all other areas who generously contributed their time and effort to his campaign.

“Being an effective leader involves listening to constituents, translating their concerns into workable proposals, and building consensus to implement them which I’m sure I can still do for you my people even without any political title,”he said.

“You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you.”

He said Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine had been an inspiration to him.

“Bobi, you are an ambassador of hope, change and revolution that’s for sure and you have proved it to us during this election period hence inspiring so many other Ugandans to engross and take part in this whole revolutionary process,”he said.