A Nigerian artist was featured in the official playlist for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Burna Boy’s song titled Destiny featured alongside other big international artists’ songs.

The 46-song playlist was curated to reflect the diversity in the US, the Biden inauguration team said in a statement.

“These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country,” the statement said.

The playlist features top artists including Beyoncé‘s Find Your Way Back song, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige‘s Now Or Never, Bob Marley and The Wailers‘ Could You Be Loved and Dua Lipa‘s Levitating hit.

Source: BBC