Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) has further extended the tax returns filing date from January 20, 2021 to February 22 2021

According to section 16 (8) of the Tax Procedures Code (TPC) Act, the applicable time frame for lodging a return, in case of Gaming tax, Withholding Tax (WHT), Pay as You Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT) and local excise duty, for each tax period, shall be within fifteen days after the end of the tax period.

The commissioner general of URA is the custodian of domestic tax laws and the TPC Act, in Section 16 (1), grants him/her the right to prescribe the form and determine the manner in which returns should be filed.

Ian Rumanyika ,the acting assistant commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs at URA said that it’s upon this backing that the commissioner deemed it fit to grant an extension for filing returns for the month of December 2020.

He noted that the allowance is a business facilitation measure to encourage tax compliance in recognition of the exceptional circumstances where Ugandan business owners failed to meet the return filing deadline during the election period.

“Taxpayers should note that taxes due for filing are gaming tax, withholding tax, Pay as You Earn, Value Added Tax and local Excise duty,”he said in a statement.

Rumanyika encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of this window by making all outstanding payments and to avoid penalties and interest associated with failure to file returns and payment of these taxes.