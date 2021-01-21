Donald Trump followed recent presidential precedent by leaving a letter in the Oval Office for his successor, Joe Biden.

Asked about the content of the letter, press secretary Jen Psaki says she was with Biden in the Oval Office when he opened the letter, describing it as “both generous and gracious”.

Biden will not release the contents of the private letter “unilaterally”, Psaki said, adding that there were no imminent plans for talks between Trump and Biden.

“I wouldn’t take it as an indication of a pending call with the former president,” she said.

Source: BBC