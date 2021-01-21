Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has dismissed the talks that Buganda as a whole decided to vote for the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu using a tribal card.

According to Mayiga, those fronting such a reason should disassociate from it because it is cheap.

Mayiga instead claimed that following the deaths in the November riots, poor service delivery among other things could have driven Buganda to vote the way they want.

“I go to Buganda deep in the villages, the poverty is so much, young people are unemployed, there are programs but they are not benefiting them because they are haphazardly implemented. Corruption is also on the rampage.”

Following the sweep through Buganda by the NUP, felling several ministers, Museveni castigated Buganda for being myopic by choosing sectarianism over social-economic issues that affected the people.

“Instead of looking at social-economic issues affecting the people, they have decided to bring back sectarianism,” Museveni said.

However, Mayiga disagreed, saying Bobi Wine was voted even in the district where current speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga hails from.

“Kyagulanyi was voted in the east and in many areas. They should first explain why Kyagulanyi was elected in Kadaga’s constituency, so that is cheap talk, but in any case, Museveni was voted in Ankole,” Mayiga said.

Mayiga added that the NRM should use the opportunity to address the issues affecting the people instead of picking on Baganda.

“It is very misplaced talk, the NRM should handle the issues affecting people with courage instead of picking on Baganda because it is bad for national unity in the first place,” he said.