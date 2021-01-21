After contesting for the highest seat in the country in the recently concluded presidential election, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine won the hearts of many Ugandans including fellow artistes who have praised him for the courage he has instilled in young people.

Musicians Juliana Kanyomozi and Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana have praised Bobi Wine for inspiring the entire generation and breeding a chain of artistes who joined politics.

“You have come a long way Bobi Wine, and yet you are still standing. You have inspired an entire generation. To say I’m proud of you is an understatement; I take my hat off for you! Big thank you to Barbie for always being your rock,”Juliana said.

Spice Diana said courage is contagious, when a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened and Bobi Wine has instilled courage in all hearts of those that pursue dreams.

“We are proud of you Bobi Wine for the brave stand you pursued and have succeeded at, you have had the courage to follow your heart and intuition. Keep your head high, we love you,”she said.

Although the journey was not easy, Spice Diana thanked Bobi Wine for inspiring a whole generation.

“It has not been easy, but you have taken a sacrifice for all of us. Thank you Mr. Kyagulanyi, the journey continues,”she noted.