National Unity Platform candidate Nabilah Nagayi Ssempala and Independent (NUP leaning) Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone were combined and trounced by Kampala Lord Mayor incumbent Erias Lukwago in yesterday’s Lord Mayor elections.

Lukwago who stood on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket became the Kampala Lord Mayor for the third consecutive time.

“What a historic moment!. Praise be to the Almighty. THANK YOU KAMPALA!. The Statement is unequivocally loud and clear: OMULOODI WAALI. Our love is etched in stone. Asante sana. Mungu awabarik,” Lukwago said last night.

The race had earlier been tipped to be a tight one between former FDC member and now NUP’s Nabilah FDC’s and Lukwago, however, Lukwago managed to sweep through almost all polling stations.

Nabilah claimed voter fraud from Lukwago’s camp and accused a number of politicians for failing her Lord Mayor’s ambitions.

“There is malpractice already, I have just heard at Christ the King civic centre the army has cordoned off the area, we are not saying that it is free and fair, we will assess the day’s election and it unfolds and ends,” she said.

Nabilah accused certain leaders of frustrating her ambitions and those of the NUP.

“There is a specific target towards National Unity Platform to fail my ambitions. I look at the confidence Lukwago’s camp has around the police. They were released on bond at 2:00am,” she added.