The National Unity Platform Kampala lord mayoral candidate Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala and the independent Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chamelone have cried foul, alleging that their opponent Erias Lukwago “rigged” the Kampala mayoral election.

Although official results from the poll are yet to be announced by the Electoral Commission, at the time of writing Lukwago had established an insurmountable lead over his rivals.

Ssempala said that the mixing of voting materials and other incidents were intentionally being done to disenfranchise voters in the capital city and to favour Lukwago.

“Voting in Kampala was hampered by a deliberate mix-up of parish ballot packing lists being taken to other divisions,” Nabilah said.

She accused some opposition politicians of plotting to fail her

Mayanja said that his team “apprehended” individuals who were involved in vote rigging on Tuesday.

“My team apprehended some characters who were trying to carry out malpractice in this election. Some of them had weapons but we will leave police to handle the matter,”he said.