Kenya expects to receive 24 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University next month, Reuters news agency reports.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said the vaccines were ordered through an African Union (AU) initiative.

The UK Foreign minister, Dominic Raab, who is in the country for a one-day visit, is quoted as saying Britain was helping Kenya to prepare to roll out the vaccine.

“It is for us not just our moral duty, but in the British national interest to see Kenyans vaccinated just as soon as we physically, logistically can,” Mr Raab is quoted as saying.

Kenya has a population of about 48 million, according to a 2019 population census. It has so far confirmed 99,308 coronavirus cases and 1,130,707 tests.

There have been 82,478 recoveries and 1,734 deaths.

Source: BBC