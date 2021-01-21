The European Union has said that while there were no major major violent incidents reported on election day in Uganda, the political climate was characterised by the disproportionate role given to security forces and the harassment of opposition leaders and media.

In a statement the EU said access to social media was disturbed, and a full internet blackout disrupted freedom of expression, freedom of information, and regular economic and social activities.

“In particular, this severely hampered the work of journalists, observers, party agents and others expected to report on the polling results and scrutinise them. The EU calls on the Government of Uganda to respect the freedom of expression and the right to peaceful and safe assembly, including the free movement of all political actors and their supporters,” the EU said in a statement.

The body said it is gravely concerned by the continued harassment of political actors and parts of civil society.

It said the government must ensure that security services act with restraint, that any violations or abuses are duly and impartially investigated, and that those responsible are held to account.

However EU called upon all actors to refrain from any form of violence as well as from statements and actions that may incite violence, and for election challenges and complaints to be “addressed in an independent and transparent manner through the available constitutional and legal remedies.”