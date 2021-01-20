Police have claimed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has refused to meet with his lawyers and thedespite being given an opportunity.

In a statement, police said an arrangement was made to allow Kyagulanyi meet his lawyers and Mpuuga at his home in Magere unfortunately he rejected the offer.

“Arrangements were made for Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert to meet with his lawyers, Katana and Wameli at his home in Magere. Also scheduled to meet with him was the NUP Vice President for Central Region, Hon Mathias Mpuuga,” police said.

“Surprisingly, Hon Kyagulanyi refused to meet with them and offered to do so at a later stage. We maintain that access to lawyers is an invaluable right that we respect and continue to observe,” police added.

Yesterday, Kyagulanyi revealed that he was stuck with an 18 month old baby in addition to running out of food and yet no one is allowed to get in or out of his home in Magere.

“Day six under house arrest and we’re still stuck with an 18 month old baby. Her dad had brought her to visit her auntie (Barbie) just before we were raided and besieged, he was blocked from picking her up. We have completely run out of food and milk yet no one is allowed to leave or come into our home,” he wrote on his social media platforms.

Following the January 14 election, security put Bobi Wine under siege and up to date, he is still kept indoors.

Security said their siege at the home of Kyagulanyi,will continue for an unspecified period of time.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the siege but noted it is meant to prevent any form of violence that might break out throughout the country.