A group of lawyers representing National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has petitioned court for orders to be released from home confinement.

The lawyers from five law firms including Wameli and Company Advocates, Pace and company Advocates, Muwada and Company Advocates, Kiwanuka, Kanyango and Company Advocates and Fred Kalule and Company Advocates on Tuesday filed an application against the Attorney General, the Chief of Defense Forces and the Inspector General of Police seeking court to issue an order to have Kyagulanyi and his wife Barbra Kyagulanyi Itungo produced in court .

“Kyagulanyi has been one of the 11 presidential candidates in the just concluded general elections held on January,14, 2021 and after casting their ballot, the two applicants went home but in the evening, several soldiers and police officers surrounded their home and refused them to leave for any other place,” an affidavit sworn by lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima says.

“Several people have tried to access the applicants or their home including myself and his lawyers but have been denied by the said officers but no reason has been advanced by the commanders of the said officers for detaining the applicants at their home and denying access to the lawyers.”

The lawyers say that the Kyagulanyi and wife have also been denied access to doctors, a situation they say infringes on their rights and freedoms.

The lawyers say the continued illegal detention is infringing on their right to personal liberty among other rights enshrined in the 1995 constitution and that these rights can only be guaranteed if court issues an order asking security to move away from their home.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga earlier this week said the siege at Kyagulanyi’s home will continue for an unspecified period of time as a way of preventing any form of violence that he said are being planned by certain individuals and groups of people.

“There have been information of certain political parties and certain individuals coming up with plan B to instigate riots in protest of outcome of elections. That’s why we have maintained a security cover around Kasangati and Magere, including the home of hon. Kyagulanyi,”Enanga said.

We are going to continue maintaining this presence during this aftermath of the elections because they want to use this period when declarations are hot to instigate protests but we will not allow that to happen.”