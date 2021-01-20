Incumbent Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said he is tempted to believe that the low voter turnout is a making of the Electoral Commission to frustrate voters.

Speaking after casting his ballot at Bulwa polling station in Lubaga division on Wednesday morning, Lukwago said he is baffled by the disorganization that has seen voting in many places begin a little later than the stipulated time.

“It is obvious that the Electoral Commission has demonstrated incompetence because in many polling stations materials have arrived late. Imagine at my own polling station, voting has begun at 10:30 am,”Lukwago said.

“In many other polling stations voting is yet to begin. I am tempted to believe it is deliberate by the Electoral Commission to make people get demoralized and don’t take part in these elections in big numbers.”

The lawyer noted that in many areas, polling materials arrived late whereas in others, there was confusion which saw ballot papers have bearing candidates from other areas.

He noted that such scenarios and the outcome of the just concluded presidential elections have forced many people stay away from participating in the mayor and district leader elections.

“I have cast my ballot but I decry the mess which has been witnessed in many parts of the city. What is happening is deplorable and an indictment to the NRM that went to the bush to reclaim the sanctity of the ballot paper. The message of the low voter turnout is one of people losing confidence in the ballot paper yet it is the future of the country at stake.”

Lukwago noted that it is now incumbent on the Electoral Commission to ensure that the will of the people is not subverted.

“We shall continue fighting to ensure the will of the people is not subverted.I hope Justice Byabakama respects the will of the people and I have no doubt I Erias Lukwago will be declared the winner of the Kampala Lord Mayor race.”

Low voter turnout

Despite a big turnout during last week’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the story is different during today’s polls in several parts of the country.

In almost all districts around the country, a low voter turnout has been registered as polling officials were seen seated without any business.