The Human Rights Commission has said government was right to shut down internet ahead of the January, 14 presidential and parliamentary elections last week.

Government on Monday restored internet connection five days after a total shutdown that blocked communication and digital services among Ugandans during the elections.

Speaking at the release of their preliminary report about the polls, Dr Katebalirwa Amooti,the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission said whereas the public has a right to internet , the same is not absolute and can be suspended by government in certain circumstances.

“Some of the rights are not absolute and can be suspended provided the limitation is justifiable within the ambits of the law,”Katebalirwa.

Owing to the deadly November 18 and 18 riots after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, Katebalirwa said government has a duty to protect the country and therefore could not let chaos start under its watch.

“Before the elections, there were statements made by some candidates saying they were going to defy everything. In fact during the campaigns, some candidates concentrated on using their time to defy and conflict with security forces. We were told they were going to practice defiance and implement plan b. Couldn’t this pose a threat to any reasonable Ugandan,” he wondered.

“I really sympathize with the public that the internet shut down happened but when there is a security threat, we should take it positively that it was done in the interest of the country.”

News about the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni’s January 14 victory was treated to muted social media and internet streets on Saturday as many had to wait for radios and TVs to make announcements about the re-election because of the internet shut down