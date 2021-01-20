A total of 26 High Court judges have been transferred to various stations in the latest changes by the judiciary.

The changes by the Principal Judge, Dr. Flavian Zeija and will be effective starting February 22, 2021, will see the current head of the Criminal Division of the High Court, Justice Wilson Kwesiga, concentrate on winding up his judicial work within the division, as he prepares for his retirement later this year.

Justice Michael Elubu, the current head of the Civil Division will now take over the reins of the Criminal Division and will be deputized by Justice Tadeo Asiimwe (formerly Mbarara Senior Resident Judge), who will replace Lady Justice Flavia Senoga Anglin who also retires from service next month.

The other changes will see the re-deployment of Justice Dr. Andrew Bashaija, who has been away on sick leave, to the High Court’s International Crimes Division as the deputy head to replace Lady Justice Jane. F Kiggundu, who is on transfer to Mbarara as a resident judge.

According to the changes, Justice Musa Sekaana has now been elevated as the new head of the Civil Division of the High Court, where he will be deputized by Justice Emmanuel Baguma.

Similarly, Gulu Resident Judge, Stephen Mubiru has been transferred to Kampala to head the Commercial Division of the High Court, where he will replace Justice Dr. Henry Peter Adonyo, who has been transferred to Soroti as a Senior Resident Judge whereas justice Elizabeth Kabanda has now been sent to Mukono as the resident judge.

The changes have also seen Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe moved from the Criminal Division to the Family Division of the High Court, whereas Lady Justice Suzan Okalany who has been the deputy head of the Family Division has now been moved to the International Crimes Division.

The transfers have also come with the redeployment of Justice Henrietta Wolayo, Elizabeth Kabanda and Margret Mutonyi formerly at the Executions and Bailiffs Division of the High Court that was wound-up in December.

“The changes have been made with a view of attaining more efficient delivery of judicial services,” Dr.Flavian Zeija, the Principal Judge said.

“The judges transferred are required to complete matters that are in advanced stages before the handover and relocation to the new stations.”

He noted that judges on transfer should not take on new files.