Security has said their siege at the home of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine will continue for an unspecified period of time.

The army and police have since the January,14 election day surrounded Kyagulanyi’s home in Magere, Wakiso district and National Unity Platform offices in Kamwokya, blocking a number of people from accessing.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the siege but noted it is meant to prevent any form of violence that might break out throughout the country.

“We want to assure Ugandans of a peaceful aftermath of the elections. We have been able to counter most of the plans. There have been information of certain political parties and certain individuals coming up with plan B to instigate riots in protest of the outcome of elections. That’s why we have maintained a security cover around Kasangati and Magere, including the home of hon. Kyagulanyi,”Enanga said.

Whereas there had been reports of Kyagulanyi, the runners up in last week’s presidential elections being put under house arrest, security denied the same but noted there is a controlled arrangement of visitors going in and out of the National Unity Platform principal’s home.

“It is not that he is under house arrest but we have our surveillance teams trying to counter any plans seeing that there are violent demonstrations and riots instigated as had been threatened by some of those people,”Enanga said.

“We are going to continue maintaining this presence during this aftermath of the elections because they want to use this period when declarations are hot to instigate protests but we will not allow that to happen.”

The development comes at a time when Kyagulanyi’s NUP is said to be gathering evidence to petition the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of NRM’s Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the January 14 ,2021 presidential elections.