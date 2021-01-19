Kawempe North Member of Parliament – elect, Muhammad Ssegirinya has said that he will share his Parliamentary salary with the people of Kawempe North, who voted for him massively in the recently concluded general elections.

Ssegirinya who came on the National Unity Platform ticket saw of competition from incumbent MP Latif Ssebagala in the Thursday polls to enter the 11th Parliament.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Ssegirinya said that he knows that what his supporters expect from him is service delivery and he will not disappoint them.

“Ask yourself, why do you think they left all the other contestants and voted for me? They saw hope and strength to move them forward from the mess that is Kawempe North,” Ssegirinya said.

Ssegirinya added that he will not accept the money given to legislators to buy cars but he will share it among his supporters and continue driving his old car.

” I will not take it to buy a car, but I will receive it and share with the needy. I want that money to help them. I want a portion of that money to help the children of our friends who died in the struggle and another portion will go to SACCOs,” Ssegirinya said.

Ssegirinya said that unlike other legislators, he will use an open door policy to ensure that all people who want to see him are allowed access.

” I told my wife to cook a lot of food because all the people of Kawempe are welcome to eat with us,” Ssegirinya added.

Seggirinya introduced himself to the political scene in Uganda by making phone calls on radio political talk shows, attracting attention of talk show hosts and listeners alike.