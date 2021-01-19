The deputy speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has said a lot of people have resorted to sectarianism and tribal politics which is very dangerous for future of this country.

Oulanyah made the remarks following the National Unity Platform’s massive win in the just-concluded parliamentary elections, and sweeping the big-name politicians especially in Buganda region.

“I remember the reference to religion to build support before the elections. That is a retraction from what the NRM has achieved. Where people ran out of options to challenge the NRM, they resorts to politics of identity,”he said during NBS TV Morning Breeze on Monday.

When President Museveni was announced winner of the general election, the streets Kampala were empty and shops were closed.

According to Oulanyah, Ugandans exhibited a sense of maturity because people had seen violence before.

“We expected elections would be very violent. It was so built up, the talk of Plan B and so on. People deserted the city. I salute Ugandans for the maturity they have exercised,”he said.

Oulanyah said that this time round he expects less election petitions because one must prove that whatever happened affected his or her win adding that most people who lost cannot stand in court.

“They will want to say the SOPs were designed to favour our candidate. I can tell you, President Museveni became the implementer of SOPs. He did not bend any rules,”he said.

On the shutdown of internet,Oulanyah sympathised with the young people whose businesses were affected.

“Each time I go to my village, I don’t have internet. I’m also glad that others have experienced what I go through. The internet blackout only affects the people who depend on it but the ordinary people are not affected,”he said.