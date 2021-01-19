Whereas the festive season is over, MultiChoice Uganda has announced another campaign in which it will be giving a step-up offer for DStv and GOtv customers.

Running from today, January 19 to March 31, the campaign will see customers who are active and those inactive on DStv Acess, Compact and Compact Plus who pay their current packages upgraded to a higher package for a period of 30 days.

“As part of the step up campaign, GOtv customers who pay their current packages will be upgraded to the next package for a period of 30 days,” Joan Ssemanda, the Public and Communications Manager of Multichoice Uganda told journalists on Monday.

According to the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, Collin Asiimwe, the new promotion is meant to give back to customers during these hard times of taking back children to school but also characterized by the Coronavirus pandemic in the past one year.

“We want to ensure our customers don’t miss out on exciting programs like news, football, documentaries and movies. This offer is one of the ways in which we want to show how we value our loyal customers,”Asiimwe said.

He said that as part of giving back to customers, MultiChoice will throughout this period of the step up campaign meet customers’ subscription fees halfway to enable them access to additional entertainment and information throughout their channels.