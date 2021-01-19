Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is under serious threat from National Unity Platform supporters ahead of tomorrow’s decisive polls on who takes over City Hall.

Lukwago who until last week was in pole position to retain the seat has all of a sudden found himself at risk of losing the seat should members of the NUP turn up to vote the same way they did in the recently concluded Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Umbrella wave swept across the Buganda region, leaving no one standing. The NUP performed extremely as a block, taking seats in Kampala with high margins, as well as Wakiso and elsewhere.

In one specific instance, the Kampala woman MP winner Shamim Malende polled over 300,000 votes which was too much for any of her competitors.

Political analysts have argued that should NUP supporters turn up to vote the same way they did in the recent elections, then Lukwago would be swallowed by an umbrella wave just like Museveni’s ministers and FDC candidates.

Lukwago’s situation has been made worse by the decision from the government to ban political meetings, making it hard for him to campaign within his stronghold.

“My values are well known to the people, they know what I stand for since I am a self-made brand, “Lukwago said.

There has been tension mounting in the elections, with the NUP camp running a fake tweet in which they claim Bobi Wine has endorsed Lukwago’s archrival, Nabilah Nagayi Ssempala.

Lukwago’s camp has also been running images showing Nabilah with president Museveni with claims that the former is the project of the latter.

Nabilah says this is a people’s revolution and she is waiting to see the power of the vote in favor of someone who stands for the Mission of the people’s power.

The heat is indeed there, and Lukwago could be a victim of the umbrella choice, well, it is only as near as tomorrow.