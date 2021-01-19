National Water and Sewerage Corporation has announced that Kampala will be without water for two days starting today.

According to an announcement made on Monday, the interruptions in water supply will run from today Tuesday, January,19 at 7am to Thursday, January,21 at 7am.

“This is to enable our engineers handle an emergency fault along the Ggaba-Naguru bulk water transmission main,” the announcement says.

The areas to be affected by the two day water shortage include Namasuba, Zzana, ndejje, Lubugumu, Sseguku, Bunamwaya,Kitebi, Nalumunye,,Nyanama, Mutundwe, Nateete, Kyengera, Nsangi, Maya, Bulenga, Wakiso,Buloba, Bulaga, Masanafu, Namungoona,Busega, Kitunzi, parts of Nansana, Kabulengwa, Naluvule, Wamala, Ssenge and the surrounding areas which fall under the Namasuba service area.

According to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, areas under the Naguru service area that will not have water for two days include Ntinda, Naalya,Bukoto, Kisaasai,Kyanja, Kiwatule, Najeera, Naguru, Kulambiro,Komamboga,Kungu,Buwate and the surrounding areas.

“The team shall sleep in the trenches working around the clock to complete the works on time and restore supply to the affected areas in the shortest time possible.”

NWSC has in the past emphasized that the current water supply to the Kampala Metropolitan Area is not enough because there are many customers and this accounts for the rationing of the water and shortages.

However, they government body says that the new 240 million litres per day water treatment plant in Katosi, Mukono district will help solve this problem since it will serve over 7.5 million people in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.