Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the country has recorded new variants of Covid-19 at its main airport.

In a televised address, the president said the new variants were found on arriving passengers who have since been isolated.

No details were given on the passengers or where they came from.

The authorities are determining whether the new variants may have spread to the local population.

It is perfectly normal for viruses to mutate, scientists say.

Ghana is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases. It is currently recording an average of 200 new cases daily, with severe cases being recorded among young people.

The increase in cases is attributed to the disregard of public health protocols during the festive season. The police have been instructed to strictly enforce the protocols.

The government is also scaling up its strategy of tracing, testing, and treating confirmed cases.

Ghana has so far recorded over 57,000 cases and over 300 deaths since it reported its first case in March last year.

Source: BBC