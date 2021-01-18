The Electoral Commission has confirmed that it left out votes from 1,223 polling stations across the country.

According to a statement from the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, the Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni for a sixth elective term after garnering 5,851,037 votes, which was representing 58.64% of the total ballots that were cast.

Opondo noted in his statement that the EC declared Museveni after compiling votes from 34,664 polling stations, which was 96% of all polling stations, leaving out 1,223 polling stations which would have made it 100%.

Commenting on the statement, the EC said that votes were left out because they were insignificant.

“The candidate who was declared winner had obtained more than 50% of the valid votes cast. The EC considered the fact that the difference in votes obtained by the leading candidate and the first runner up would not be overturned by votes from the remaining 1,223 polling stations,” the EC said in a tweet.

According to the Electoral Commission, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who was the first runner up commanded 3,475,298 votes and any votes he would have raised from the polling stations that were left out could not affect Museveni’s win.

Kyagulanyi, who according to sources from the National Unity Platform is currently under house arrest, contested the results from the Electoral Commission and asked all his supporters to treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has however rubbished the reports that Kyagulanyi is under house arrest.