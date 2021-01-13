The ruling National Resistance Movement party has said they are happy with the decision by Godfrey Aine Kaguta, also known as Sodo to withdraw from the Mawogola North Member of Parliament race.

Only a day to the January,14 polls set for tomorrow Thursday, Sodo announced he had been persuaded by his brother, President Yoweri Museveni to step down so as to ensure cohesion within the ruling party and the family.

Commenting about the move, the NRM director of Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Dombo said the decision is a big win for the ruling party.

“Sodo Kaguta and Shartis Kutesa have both been NRM leaning candidates and whoever would have been elected of the two would have gone to the house to support NRM. If one of them chooses to withdraw, it consolidates our position as NRM on the ground,”Dombo said.

“The act is a win for the NRM. Our supporters who would have found difficulty in choosing who to vote now have work simplified in the election.’

The NRM director in charge of communication indicated that the ruling party will now focus on door to door campaign to ask voters to vote for Kutesa.

Sodo, a brother to President Museveni and Shartis Kutesa, a daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa were neck to neck in the highly contested Mawogola North constituency elections in the NRM primaries.

In a close to call election late last year, Sodo polled 17,343 votes against Shartsi Kutesa’s 16,104 votes whereas Salim Kisekka got 4274 votes.

According to the results announced, Kaguta beat his closest rival by 1,239 votes.

However, Shartsi Kutesa appealed before the NRM tribunal citing a number of irregularities.

The party tribunal however failed to determine a winner between the two and forwarded the matter to the NRM Central Executive Committee to decide the fate of the two candidates.

It is reported that the party national chairman, Yoweri Museveni has been involved in negotiations between the two sides in a bid to reach a common ground.

The High Court in Kampala recently ruled that Sodo is the rightful NRM flag bearer for Mawogola North constituency but the same had been overtaken by events and was not binding.