Telecommunication Network MTN Uganda has said they suspended access to social media platforms for their customers in Uganda as a response to a directive issued by the government through the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

In a statement from MTN, the company states that they are under obligation to comply with directives as indicated in their operator license.

“MTN Uganda informs its esteemed customers and other stakeholders that National Telecommunication Operators in the country, have received a directive from Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to immediately suspend access and use, direct or otherwise of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over the network until further notice, “the statement reads in part.

“MTN Uganda has, in compliance with its National Telecommunications Operator License and in accordance with MTN’s group-wide Digital

Human Rights due diligence framework implemented the directive,” the statement continues.

While delivering his national address yesterday, Museveni bragged about the suspension of the social media platforms citing “arrogance” from tech giants Twitter and Facebook who without notification decided to block several pro-government accounts.

“There is no way somebody can come to play with our country to decide who is good or bad. We can’t tolerate that arrogance for anybody to decide what is good or bad for us,” Museveni said.

The President said that the social media channels ought to be used equitably by everyone, noting that the government has also retaliated by blocking Facebook.

“If you want to take sides against NRM, then you should not operate in Uganda. I am sorry about the inconvenience for those using the channel but the government has closed it(Facebook),” he said.