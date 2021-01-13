The Albertine Police has launched investigations in circumstances under which the state minister for Economic Monitoring Dr. Kasirivu Baltazar Atwooki was allegedly ambushed by unknown gunmen near his home in Nalweyo town council in Kakumiro District.

The yet to be identified gunmen are alleged to have attacked the minister as he was coming from a radio talk show where he had gone to solicit votes for himself.

Dr. Kasirivu told this reporter that he first went to a radio talk show in one of the local radio stations in Hoima and later returned to Kakumiro where he was scheduled to be hosted on another station, Emambya FM.

According to the minister, the incident happened at around 1AM in the wee hours of the night as he was returning home.

“After dropping Pastor Sam at his house, we proceeded to my home with my bodyguard who was driving. After passing by the hump going up the hill to my home, that’s when we heard the bullets. He reacted ( driver) asking me if I was hit by the bullets and I said I don’t think so,” Kasirivu said.

Police in Nalweyo visited the scene of crime on Wednesday morning to determine the situation and started investigations to net the yet to be identified gunmen who are said to be on the run.

“So far, no suspect has been arrested but as police, we have started our investigations into the matter,” ASP Julius Hakiza who is the Albertine police spokesperson told this website.

The incident has left the state minister in shock, wondering why he is being targeted.

However a section of locals alleged that he had stage-managed the assassination attempt so as to ride on a sympathy vote.

Kasirivu denied the allegations.

“At the end of August, they pelted stones on my motorcade, was that stage managed? When my posters are being pulled down, is that stage managing? people should be serious!”

Kasirivu is battling it out with retired lance corporal Fred Byamukama and Annette Kusingula in the race to represent Bugangaizi West in the 11th parliament.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo