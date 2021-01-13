The Ministry of Agriculture has attributed the death of fish in Lake Victoria and Lake Kyoga to environmental factors.

Last week, there was an outcry from the public about the amount of fish dying in the lakes and being swept offshore with many worried that this could lead to high prices of fish.

Speaking to the media this week,the ministry had promised to release the report from the findings regarding the death of fish in these lakes.

In a statement, Pius Wakabi, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries said the investigations showed that the death of fish is an annual phenomenon that usually occurs on Lake Victoria and is associated with weather patterns.

However, due to severe weather patterns in 2020 and last week, the extent of the death reported this time is higher than the previous episodes

The weight of dead fish ranges between 15 to 20 kg per head with the record of 100 kg as the biggest.

“Dissolved oxygen profiles showed instances of anoxia or below critical levels of dissolved oxygen occurring at the bottom depth zones. Reports by Directorate of Water Resources indicate dissolved oxygen was as low as 3m/l in some places reflecting anoxic conditions,”he said.

According to the scientists, Lake Victoria is known to get thermally stratified during the long dry season (December – March).

The ministry concluded that the cause of the fish deaths is not as a result of poisoning rather it can be attributed to environmental factors.

Wakabi reminded the general public that this is a normal phenomenon, that occurs almost every year.

“It also has no impact on the taste quality of the rest of the fish in the lake. This is to therefore reassure fish consumers that there is no harm in consumption of fish from the lake,”he said