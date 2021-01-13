The government of Uganda has declared the January 14th and 15th official public holidays.

Ugandans will participate in elections on Thursday, January 14th, hence the government has declared a public holiday to allow the process.

The message was carried in a circular from the Permanent Secretary for Public Service Ministry Catherine Birakwate.

“The Hon Minister for Public Service informs the general public that Thursday 14th January and Friday 15th January 2021 will be observed as public holidays throughout Uganda to enable citizens to participate in the elections of the president and members of parliament,” the circular reads in part.

Uganda has about 18million voters with more than half of them located in rural settings. This means that a number of people have to travel upcountry to vote.

Fearing bloodshed, some Ugandans are leaving Kampala to vote in the home regions in the tense presidential and parliamentary elections due tomorrow (January 14).