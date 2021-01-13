With hours remaining to the polling day, the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has asked Ugandans to vote leaders who can work for the common people but not because of money.

Mayiga made the remarks during his address to journalists at Bulange-Mengo about Thursday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mayiga rallied people especially the Kingdom’s subjects to look out for those candidates willing to stand up and fight for the key aspirations of the kingdom.

These are the sanctity of the kingdom’s heritage, a federal system of government, land rights and the borders of the kingdom, economic and social wellbeing of the people of Buganda and unity.

“You don’t have a moral ground to demand good governance if you don’t vote good leaders.If you don’t vote good leaders,the bad people will go through and whatever you deem the challenges of the country will go on unabated,”he said.

Mayiga called upon voters to turn up in big numbers and exercise their right despite the violence witnessed during the political processes leading to the election.

“We urged to go and vote irrespective of the challenges such as violence we have witnessed.Many people have been killed like never before in an election in Uganda. Many people are held in jails, other people are in hospitals, others are nursing wounds but despite all that, we need to vote,” he said.

He tasked the Electoral Commission to organise a peaceful and transparent election so that the results can in turn be accepted by the general public.

“When the elections are held in a free and fair manner, the public accepts the outcome. Free and fair elections is not a matter of rhetoric, it must be visibly free and fair.It must be visibly free and fair for example voting materials should be delivered to the polling station on time,”he said

Mayiga called upon security agencies to be professional while carrying out their duty of enforcing law and order.

Equally,he advised the public to desist from all forms of violence during the polling day.

“Don’t instigate or participate in the acts of violence.Don’t attack your neighbour or a friend because he or she supports a candidate or a political party you don’t subscribe to,”he advised.