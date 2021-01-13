A group of Pastors from over 10 churches from in and around Kampala on Tuesday met and held discussions and prayers with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe.

The Pastors who said each commands a following of over 20,000 Christians were let to the meeting with the president by music promoter, Balaam Barugahara who is an NRM supporter and promoter.

Among the Pastors that attended the meeting were; Pr. Wilson Bugembe, Brother Ronnie Makabai, Pr. Mondo Mugisha, Pr. Bugingo Aloysius, Prophet Elvis Mbonye, Pr. Judith Ssozi, Pr. Eunice Akoth and Pr. Osinde among others.

The Men and Women of God during the meeting pledged their full support and that of their followers for the NRM presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

They later rayed for peace during and after the hotly contested polls.

Speaking in response, President Museveni promised to support the organized groups in their churches who have formed SACCO with an aim of starting up small businesses to improve on their household incomes.

“We have given support to the Catholic Church, like Bishop Odama’s project in Northern Uganda, so we shall support you too,”Museveni said.

The development comes only two days to the 2021 general elections, set for Thursday, January, 14.