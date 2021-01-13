Kampala lord mayor hopeful, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has urged Ugandans to go and vote so that they get an opportunity to participate in building a great nation.

In his message to Ugandans hours to the polling day, Chameleone said this is the time for all Ugandans to come together and ensure change because it’s has been a long wait.

“It’s just a few hours that we are vigilantly going to start voting our leaders.It’s been a long walk but finally we are here. Electing a leader of your choice is your fundamental freedom and right constitutionally,”he noted.

Chameleone said January 14 is a very big and historical election that all Ugandans should go and participate at all levels.

“Thank you Rubaga, Kawempe, Makindye, Kampala Central, Nakawa and the entire country for such outstanding courage, endurance and full support 2021,”he stated.

He said that he is now upfront to challenge all failed leadership adding that people are bound for a greater Uganda and a great capital city.