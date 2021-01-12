Police has said media reports claiming they raided the home of the National Unity Platform(NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine are not true.

Kyagulanyi was allegedly forced to cut short his zoom interview with Kenya’s Hot 96 Radio after security officers raided his home on Tuesday morning.

During the interview, Kyagulanyi who was talking about the situation in the country ahead of the Thursday polls reportedly changed his tone and said his guards were being arrested.

“I am sorry but even right now as we speak, we are being raided by the military. I have to end this interview because I can see soldiers beating up my security guards. I have to go down to give it attention,” Kyagulanyi told his interviewer.

However, police said in a statement this afternoon that the information making rounds on social about the raid of Kyagulanyi’s home by the force is fake.

“We have seen baseless information being circulated by Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi on social media that his home was this morning raided and his bodyguards arrested,”police said.

Police stated that there was no raid and arrests made at Bobi Wine residence.

“Hon. Kyagulanyi does not allow police bodyguards to enter his compound whether during day or night,”police noted.

According to police,the territorial police had to find means of securing and providing security to Kyagulanyi by erecting checkpoints on the routes leading to his home.

“Today morning, these checkpoints were removed as we are rearranging our security system in that area,”said police.