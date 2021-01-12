Police has announced that fuel tankers and cars carrying sand, stones, scrap will not be allowed to access Kampala Metropolitan area from Thursday 14th January until Sunday, January 17th 2021.

Parking along the roadside in Kampala metropolitan will also be prohibited.

In a statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Commander SSP Norman Musinga, the guidelines are meant to ensure a smooth electoral process as Uganda goes to the polls to vote for presidential and Parliamentary candidates.

“The National Electoral Commission will conduct the tallying of Presidential results from 14th – 17th January at Kyambogo Cricket Ground and therefore these guidelines will be in place” Musinga said in part.

According to the traffic commander, there will be normal traffic flow along Kampala – Jinja highway but Kyambogo Cricket Grounds which will serve as the National Tally Centre will only be accessible to accredited political party officials.

“The accredited VIPs will access the National Tally Centre through Kyambogo Road, Kyambogo University Western gate and park as they will be directed by Traffic Police. Access to Kyambogo University will be restricted to only accredited persons,” Musinga noted.

Emergency vehicles such fire brigade, ambulances and medical teams will access the venue through Banda and the Kyambogo Eastern gate will serve as their exit route according to Musinga.

Processions along all roads has also been suspended.

Musinga also urged road users to remember that that the country is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and all Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures and curfew time will have to be respected by all road users.

“Any motorist who contravenes provisions of the traffic regulations will be dealt with, in accordance with the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998,”Musinga warned.