What is this election all about? I find it devoid of issues in character but expounding the individual. A dangerous trait in itself.

I am NRM and I have been reflecting on our multi-party dynamics and I think the politics and the politicians have distracted us from the core issues by focusing attention on themselves as actors. This is why all we hear is “M7 has overstayed” (Yet Merkel in “democratic” Germany is acceptable to us), and from the opposing corner “all others aspiring are not capable”. And so our arguments stagnate here for eons.

I feel that regardless of contestation, there should be non-negotiables we all agree on as Ugandans. In my view, in the current scenario there is (a) insufficient identification of the issues, (b) a near total lack of discussion of the said issues between the political vehicles, and (c) a suspect quality of discussion of the issues within the political vehicles.

Inevitably, we have been reduced to discussing the political actors and their actions in the contest, as well as their perks for point scoring against each other. I acknowledge that these are part of the drama of politics but do not accept that they are the purpose of it. I speculate that this is why, in the most consequential political movement in recent years, the Kategaya/Mushega generation has retreated and been replaced by the full figure/Mivule generation. Correspondingly, the narrative shows a retreat of ideology and its gradual replacement with low quality rhetoric. Barely 4 years ago, the possibility of a Bobi Wine as an MP was a curiosity, and was probably comical as a Presidential candidate. But that’s the nature of the retreat: it’s on all sides. The rhetoric meanwhile reigns supreme in dividing Ugandans.

In the context of our recent history, I boil down Uganda’s priority non-negotiable pillars of the nation to the 2 related issues of Peace and Economic opportunities. There are others, but these to me are the fundamentals.

1. Peace: We have and have for long had the once elusive foundational peace that the nation stands on, which is worthy of a “never again” pledge for every Ugandan. That peace can never be detached from Gen.YKM. Here’s the problem:

a) The majority of the population don’t relate with the significance of that peace, having been born after it was secured. The absence of it is therefore limited as a selling point. For this generation, lack of foundational peace via war is not extremely relevant as it is unlikely to recur.

b) Related with (a) we have not sufficiently acknowledged the disparity in the generational definition of peace (or the lack of it). That for the kids, peace includes socio- economic inclusion and not just the absence of war. So this conversation is at cross purposes and as a result we have not arrived at a shared understanding that it should be protected at all costs (for the wazee), and today’s context is what it is (for the babies).

So because our lived experience in securing the peace was muscular, we have perfected rhetoric along the lines of “we shall crush, we have the magye, taking up arms is a legitimate option to change Government if elections don’t work (remember KB), those youth on the street are being fueled by gay foreigners etc”. And the youth shout back “do we need foreigners to show us corruption and poverty”

This stand-off does not acknowledge the restlessness associated with growling stomachs, and a sense of exclusion as a real lived experience. You can’t delegitimise reality by calling people names, or applying band-aids like temporary cash distribution during elections through Balam.

We need a different strategy for these folks. How then do we create and educate them on the shared opportunities. How do we expand the reach? To his credit, M7 holds these conversations best in person when he holds his Bazzukulu sessions, but his rhetoricians basically exchange molotovs and insult entire populations into contagious anger. His motive is to convince, theirs is to silence -it seems. I think folks like Dombo and Mafabi have the maturity and empathy to converse better with sensitive groups and I’ve not understood the mystery of the messaging this time around.

2. The Economics: The country’s economic gains are significant and have worked for many, although they are increasingly falling short for a significant number. Uganda’s non-negotiable is “how do we share our opportunities and our prosperity better?” It goes beyond appointing so-and-so to a cushy public position because only the immediate clan is beneficiary and perhaps then they have to steal to manage their affairs. It’s too small to even register on the “tribe” although I acknowledge that the feel-good can still be used in ethnic narratives. That’s besides the point: economic distribution is a standard problem for anyone in power and is in my view so central that it merits the attention of the nation -as a nation with actors beyond the politicians. It is fine to demonstrate that we are doing better than before and the numbers are there, but all this means nothing to those who count themselves as standing outside the gains.

Again, the politicians couch prosperity to their communities as a matter that depends on their personal lobbying abilities and ties, yet this has extremely limited impact even when people are influential.

So on the economic question, my take is that inequality is the real issue and inequality transcends tribes. But as long as it doesn’t make it to the table as a matter to be resolved nationally, there will always be tension. It is too big to be handled in the narrow context of electoral politics and the limited talents of politicians.

In the business of personal gain, the politicians are identical and the notion of parties is idle anyway they are one and the same. It is an existential thing. We must relieve them of solely “managing” a burden that means so much to the population and yet is beyond their conceivable bandwidth- to the extent possible.

Unfortunately, by default the adversarial politics of winner takes it all and the absence of a culture or mechanism for identifying the core issues that concern all of us is a weakness. And because of the Information Age and citizen activism, Governments have got more defensive. I thought we would do well with a National Dialogue of some sort, but I doubt that we will soon. We need a transitional government going forward to reunite this country and yet starts with each of you on this forum.

We need to fight for our Country, we need a revolution within a revolution to steady our course. The time is now!

The author who wishes to remain anonymous is a devoted NRM supporter