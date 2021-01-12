Six newly appointed envoys from the Netherlands, Egypt, the United States of America, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and United Kingdom to Uganda have presented their credentials to President Yoweri Museveni.

The separate ceremonies to receive credentials were held at State House Entebbe on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the function, the President said Africa’s problem is not water or anything else but rather leadership.

He noted that there is danger in primitive agriculture which can easily endanger water bodies, noting that it has not been helped by the leadership

“Too many people in agriculture is dangerous to the environment. Only 2% of people in US are in Agriculture but here its 70%. It’s a dangerous structure for the environment,” Museveni said.

The President urged the new Egyptian envoy to invite Egyptian investors in agriculture in the line of fruit processing, textile, electronics and machinery to invest in Uganda.

Speaking as he received credentials from the new US Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown, Museveni assured her that African countries are looking for freedom, mutual interest and cooperation between countries, adding that they don’t have opportunistic relationships.

The President also used the occasion to market Uganda’s fire fighting vehicle called “African Fire hitter” designed and made by the army using indigenous technology.

“We manufactured a vehicle which can fight fire. It is using our indigenous technology. I have been watching fires in California and Australia. I want to sell you this vehicle. It also fights locusts. It is land-based, it can go in any terrain. It is unique,” he said.

The new US Ambassador, Natalie Brown said her goal is to extend the already existing relations between Uganda and the US , before applauding the East African country for the role played in the stabilization of Somalia by contributing to AMISOM troops.

Speaking as he received credentials from the new Ambassador of Netherlands, Mrs. Karin Boven, President Museveni hailed the Netherlands for being rich, despite its size and population, adding that the country has defied all odds to be the biggest producer of milk in the world at 10 billion liters per year.

The new envoy conveyed personal greetings to the President from the King of Netherlands Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand as the two leaders pledged to work towards growing and expanding Uganda’s milk production.