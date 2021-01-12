The presidential candidate for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT),Gen Mugisha Muntu has challenged the NRM government to correct its mode of operation if it really wants continued stability and a peaceful country.

While addressing a press conference in Mbarara city, Muntu said the regime should stop being arrogant but look back and put themselves in the shoes of those who feel that all doors have been closed to them.

“Those who are arrogant today, will find themselves out of power tomorrow. We have had those experiences many times since 1962. We have seen people who get into power and think they have become the alpha and omega,”said Muntu.

Muntu noted that he has seen many experiences where people who are thought to be useless end up taking power and later mess up.

“The unfortunate thing however is that those who take power also end up being arrogant like the ones they found in power. They haven’t learnt lessons from the experiences of the past,”he said.

“But nothing scares us, change happens, we don’t panic. We don’t allow ourselves to get frustrated. We keep focused on doing what is right because we know that right is might and eventually right triumphs.”

Muntu said by sending election materials to districts, there was supposed to be a file and packing list that gives details of what is in the boxes adding that only 30 districts received the materials with files.

“All candidates need their agents to monitor the exercise and capture scenes to ensure there is transparency. And in case there is malpractice and any party intends to go to court, those captured scenes are the evidence they would need,”he said.