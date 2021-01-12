Motor-mouthed events promoter Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo Events and presidential adviser on youth matters, Jennifer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure have asked government to ban Facebook from Uganda.

Their request follows Facebook and Twitter’s decision to suspend some pro-government accounts alleging that they were spreading biased information.

Speaking to the media on Monday in Kampala, Full Figure said this is the time for the government to intervene and ensure that their issues are properly handled or else there is no need to have Facebook in Uganda.

“Deleting our Facebook accounts means we are so powerful and we shall always remain powerful because I opened the new Facebook account but it was also deleted shortly. This means I am powerful in this country,”she noted.

Bajjo pleaded that his account should be unblocked.

“Help us, help us help us, and show us that you are the ones in power. We have opened other accounts but they have also been deleted but there is nothing you are doing. How do people who are not in government defeat us,” he cried.

Ashburg Kato said he had opened another Facebook account which was also blocked immediately.

“This country is in trouble because we are under attack. Foreigners are using social media to colonise Uganda again. Shame on the foreign forces that think they will take us down. Facebook should be banned from Uganda,”said Kato.

In a statement, Facebook explained that they had suspended the accounts due to misinformation.

“This month, we removed a network of accounts and pages in Uganda that engaged in CIB (Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour) to target public debate ahead of the election,” said Facebook’s head of communication for sub-Saharan Africa, Kezia Anim-Addo.

Kato admitted that they were using some of fake accounts adding that the reason was to counter those in opposition who were giving a wrong impression about the country.

