Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that the joint security taskforce has received information that the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has plans of hiding in one of the embassies after casting his vote on Thursday and spread propaganda that he has been kidnapped with an intention to spread violence.

Enanga made this remarks during a joint security press conference on Tuesday morning.

“We have credible information that Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu wants to hide in one of the embassies after voting and spread propaganda that he has been kidnapped to instigate violence. We have cautioned him,” Enanga said.

Enanga also sounded a strong warning to all Kyagulanyi’s campaign team and NUP officials not to participate in such tactics.

Enanga added that they received intelligence that there are a number of youth who want to burn tyres on polling day and cause mayhem in the country, but warned that police officers are on standby to deal with any acts of violence.

The police mouthpiece has also urged the public to desist from wearing political colours while going to cast their votes on Thursday, saying that these are regarded as voting materials which are prohibited.

“Do not put on political colours because we shall have constables at polling stations and they will make arrests. Polling agents should also desist from issuing our campaign literature or making political signs,” Enanga said.

As the country heads to the polls on Thursday, Enanga also said that foreigners and investors have nothing to worry about because these are normal elections and they can be assured that they will be peaceful.