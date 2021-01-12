The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has been forced to cut short his zoom interview with Kenya’s Hot 96 Radio after security officers raided his home on Tuesday morning.

Kyagulanyi who was talking about the situation in the country ahead of the Thursday polls suddenly changed tone and said his guards were being arrested.

“I am sorry but even right now as we speak, we are being raided by the military. I have to end this interview because I can see soldiers beating up my security guards. I have to go down to give it attention,” Kyagulanyi told his interviewer.

Kyagulanyi’s interview was being relayed live, hosted by Kenya’s senior journalist Jeff Koinange on the Hot Breakfast show.

The raid comes at a time when over 106 members of Kyagulanyi’s campaign team are still in detention, including members of private security guards, singing partner Bukenya Ali alias Nubian Li, producer among other allies.

In an earlier press conference held at his home in Magere on Friday, Kyagulanyi said that he learnt that the government wants to isolate him so that he is alone on polling day.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), campaigns for candidates are scheduled to end on Tuesday January 12, 2021 but Kyagulanyi was forced to end his earlier after the EC failed to confirm his programme to campaign in over 13 districts.