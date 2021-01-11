The UPDF has apologized for the officer who shot dead four people including three fellow security personnel and a civilian in Nansana on Monday morning.

Lance Corporal Denis Awillo went berserk before killing two of his junior officers from the Local Defence Unit, a Special Police Constable and a civilian passerby who was in a vehicle.

The officer, according to the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, was also later gunned down in self defence by his colleagues and to stop his wanton action.

Speaking to locals in Nansana Gganda, in Wakiso district after the gruesome incident, Maj Gen. Sam Kawagga, the first division commander said the army was sorry for the incident which he noted didn’t reflect the overall behavior of the institution.

“We apologise for whatever happened. We pray for mercy from you. It was not in the plan of the UPDF for such a thing to happen. We don’t train soldiers to kill but rather to protect people and their property,”Kawagga said.

Asking that the cordial relations between the army and the public must continue, Maj.Gen.Kawagga pledged that the UPDF will foot the treatment bills for the injured, whereas the burial arrangements for the deceased will also be catered for by the army.

Whereas incidents of soldiers going to rampage to shoot either colleagues or other members of the public dead, the UPDF has always been strict on discipline among its officers and many have either been jailed or received heavy punishments over misconduct from the army court set up under the UPDF Act of 2005.

Last week, the army division court-martial in Rubirizi jailed a UPDF officer for 101 years after being found guilty of shooting dead three people and injuring three others.

Private Bobson Amutuheirize attached to the 27th battalion in Rubirizi district had on December, 27, 2020 shot to death three people including Scovia Tibakazire Bembereza, Olivia Ninsiima, and Conrad Mayi, all residents of Nkondo village and also injured three others.