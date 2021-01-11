The UPDF has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a junior commander went berserk to shoot dead four people including two colleagues and civilians.

The incident according to the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col.Deo Akiiki happened on Monday morning in Nansana Gganda in Wakiso district when Lance Corporal Denis Awillo went on a shooting rampage and killed two of his junior officers.

“A one L/cpl Omara Denis Awillo shot and killed two Local Defence Unit personnel, one civilian and one police special constable (SPC) at Ganda , Nansana Municipality, Wakiso district,”Akiiki said in the statement.

The deputy army spokesperson said the officer was also shot dead in self defence to stop the wanton actions that had earlier seen him kill four innocent people.

“We condemn the outrageous act of the lower commander against his subordinates. We extend our sincere condolences to those whose life has been taken and grieve with the families.”

“Joint investigations have commenced to ascertain what prompted the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) to shoot his colleagues. The public shall be given more details about the incident as we ascertain them.”