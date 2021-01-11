Seychelles has began vaccinating its population against coronavirus, the second African nation to do so after Guinea – which acquired limited doses of the Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine – last month.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan was the first to receive the jab on Sunday at an event broadcast on live television.

“It’s exactly as if I was getting any vaccine,” Mr Ramkalawan said encouraging people to get the injection.

The island nation received a donation of 50,000 doses of Chinese developed vaccines from the United Arab Emirates.

The authorities plan to start vaccinating health workers on Monday, and then people aged over 65, followed by distribution to the rest of the population.

The plans is to vaccinate 70% of its 98,000 population within two to three months, at a rate of 1,000 per day.

Seychelles has recorded 508 cases of Covid-19 and one fatality, but the authorities are worried about a recent surge in cases with at least 57 reported on Saturday alone.

Sources: BBC