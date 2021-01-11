The National Resistance Movement(NRM) national treasurer, Rose Namayanja Nsereko, has said the party is set for a landslide victory in the Thursday January 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Namayanja, addressing journalists at the party headquarters, said that NRM’s support is manifested in the mobilisation strategy the party has employed to canvas votes in all parts of the country.

“I want to assure the NRM fraternity countrywide that we are set for Thursday stronger than ever before. We have witnessed the fruits in terms of mobilisation like the village based mobilisation strategy. We have seen the impact it has created in the villages but also working with the flag bearers,”she said.

She appealed to all Ugandans to maintain peace during the election process.

“As the party, it is upon us to protect our votes because there is no doubt we are destined for victory. However, I appeal to all Ugandans to maintain peace during this exercise bearing in mind that voting just ends on 14th but Uganda remains for all of us. So let’s be peaceful in whatever we do,” Namayanja said.

She said their party presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni, following the directives of the Electoral Commission, has gone on to hold intensified scientific campaigns on radios, televisions and other media platforms.

She also urged everyone to observe the standard operating procedures at all polling stations saying that Covid-19 is real and life is more important than everything else.