The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Regional Vice-Chairman Eastern Mike Mukula has called on the people of Butebo district to shun opposition and focus on electing good leaders who can bring them good things from President Museveni.

“Museveni is like a malwa in a pot. Your work is to bring good tubes to siphon malwa from the pot. If you put a bad tube in the pot then you will not drink the malwa well,” Mukula said as the crowd clapped.

Mukula made this call on Saturday at Kabwangasi Primary school playground while campaigning for NRM flag bearers for Butebo district ahead of next week’s general polls.

In his message, Mukula rallied the people of Butebo to vote for Patrick Mutono and Elizabeth Aisu to enable them to have a political marriage saying they are the only leaders who are capable of bringing unity and development among the Iteso and Bagwere.

The flamboyant Mukula assured the voters that in the coming five years the party is focused on implementing what’s contained in the party’s 262 paged manifesto by mainly focusing on fighting corruption, unemployment, poverty, and inequitable resource allocation.

He warns voters against voting for bad and inexperienced leaders saying President Museveni is still a giant having fought and defeated several wars.

As he welcomed hundreds of NUP and FDC supporters who had voluntarily crossed to NRM, Mukula asked residents to vote out NRM corrupt leaders.

He urged the people to refrain from acts of violence during and after the polls.

However, earlier in the day security led by the RDC Butebo clashed with supporters of Agnes Amede the incumbent woman MP who had thronged the venue to hold a parallel function.