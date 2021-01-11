And with an eye on his relatively youthful challenger, 38-year-old former pop star Bobi Wine, Mr Museveni has been keen to show his vitality. Last April, to encourage exercise during lockdown he was filmed doing press-ups, and then repeated the trick several times including in front of cheering students in November.

After work last night, I challenged my Bazukulu to an indoor work-out. We did Forty Push-ups.

Just like I have always advised, even at your own home, you can stay safe, and remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/LKjqwViwlE

— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 5, 2020